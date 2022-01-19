Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

