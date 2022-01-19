Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after acquiring an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

