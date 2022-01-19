Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 126 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,028,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,283,000 after acquiring an additional 113,420 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

