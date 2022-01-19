Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 333 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,828,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

