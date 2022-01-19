Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 536 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.01.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

