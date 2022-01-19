Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Duke Energy worth $248,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

