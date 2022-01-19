DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 730.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

