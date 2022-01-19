Dynamite Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $46,931.41 and approximately $86,301.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00326900 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007838 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.52 or 0.01074752 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,331 coins and its circulating supply is 395,724 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.