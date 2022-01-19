Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 745,412 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 97.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,412 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up approximately 0.2% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,777,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after acquiring an additional 304,771 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in StoneCo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 68,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

