Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Invests $2.54 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 229,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer accounts for 0.3% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.62% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth about $22,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MEKA stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,982. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.