e-Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $99.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $99.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00326951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003508 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,822 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,622 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

