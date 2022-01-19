Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $34,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.