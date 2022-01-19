Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,481 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of Thermon Group worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.49 million, a PE ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

