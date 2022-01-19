Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $18.45 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

