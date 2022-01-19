Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $21.65 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Natera worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,523,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

