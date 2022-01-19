Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $42.12 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

