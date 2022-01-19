Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,033 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,033 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after purchasing an additional 510,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,506,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,725 shares of company stock worth $6,055,935. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

