Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 36.6% in December

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Eargo stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 6.24. Eargo has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

