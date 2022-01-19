Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $127.69 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.