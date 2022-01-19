Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 877.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

