Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:EOS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

