Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSE ETX opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

