Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ETJ opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.