Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Shares of ETJ opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.74.
In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.