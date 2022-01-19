Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.59. Echo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03).
About Echo Energy
