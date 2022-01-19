Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eco-Tek Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Eco-Tek Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Eco-Tek Group alerts:

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.