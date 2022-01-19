Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 705,720 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.83.

EC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 43,307 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.