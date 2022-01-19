Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.