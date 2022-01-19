Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 62.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 48,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 349,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after buying an additional 93,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 82,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

