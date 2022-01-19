Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $273,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

