Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,786 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

