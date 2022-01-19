Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Yandex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

