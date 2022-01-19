Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPS. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

