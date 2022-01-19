Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

EFGSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

