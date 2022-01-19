Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.53

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$13.20. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 173,231 shares traded.

EFN has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

