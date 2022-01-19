Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of ELOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,469. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

