Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 233,470 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 39.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerald by 194.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

