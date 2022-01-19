Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

EMR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

