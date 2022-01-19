Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,509,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,631,380 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $338,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after buying an additional 59,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 35,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,738. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.