Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Encision stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Encision has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Encision, Inc is a medical device company. It is engaged in the designing, developing and manufacturing of patented surgical instruments in the United States. The firm’s patented Active Electrode Monitoring technology provides surgeons with the desired tissue effects of cutting and coagulating tissue in laparoscopic procedures while preventing stray electrosurgical energy that can cause complications and even death.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.