Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 36.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 374.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

