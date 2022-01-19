Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) received a C$43.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.74% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$276.82.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.91. 186,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.47.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. Analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

