Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$276.82.

TSE:EDV opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

