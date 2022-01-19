Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

OTCMKTS ENRFF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.