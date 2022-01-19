Engagesmart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,549 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,662% compared to the average volume of 315 call options.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. Engagesmart has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,641,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

