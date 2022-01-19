Entergy Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2025 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.