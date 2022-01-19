Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EUBG stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

