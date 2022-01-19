Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EUBG stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.