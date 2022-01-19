Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

