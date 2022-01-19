Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pardes Biosciences Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDS opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Pardes Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

