Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

