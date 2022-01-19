Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. (OTC:ERELY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTC ERELY opened at $12.31 on Monday. Eregli Demir Celik Fabrikalari A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

